ALL-TERRAIN RIDER SEEKS ADDED SPACE

Allegany County legislators Monday heard a plea to let all-terrain vehicles use county forests and parks.

The request came during a public hearing on a proposal to close those lands to all motor vehicles but snowmobiles.

Joe Collins of Scio, describing himself as an ATV rider who often goes to Pennsylvania to ride, asked for "some areas of this (county) property" to ride.

Collins said he and other ATV riders know that some seasons will be closed to them -- such as the wet springtime -- but he said ATVs usually do less damage to the land than "dirt bikes."

Chairman Edgar Sherman, R-Little Genesee, agreed.

"Their single ruts," said Sherman, can create streams full of water, while ATV tires "float" over the ground.

Collins also said ATV riders represent a potential income source in the county.

"In a day's ride, we'll spend about $150 apiece," on food, fuel, parts and other goods, he said.

Legislator John W. Walchli Jr., R-Wellsville, said the county snowmobilers' organization has bought into a state group's liability insurance policy.

"Liability (protection) is the main reason" the snow sleds would be permitted under the proposed local law, said Walchli.

No action was taken on that proposed law Monday; a hearing is a requirement before it can eventually be adopted.

Legislator Susan Myers, R-Friendship, said she has invited Collins to attend a meeting of the Resource Management Committee, which handles county lands.

"He said he'd approach the snowmobile federation, to see if we can work together," she said.