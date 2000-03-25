UPDIKE IMAGINES STATE OF DENMARK BEFORE HAMLET'S MELANCHOLY SETS IN

GERTRUDE AND CLAUDIUS

By John Updike

Knopf

212 pages, $23

It's generally agreed that Shakespeare knew when to begin the action of a play. Peace has broken out when the Duke of Gloucester limps across the stage and bewails England's "glorious summer"; Lear rewards his daughters' fulsome praise with chunks of his kingdom; and Claudius and Gertrude, newly settled on the throne of Denmark, wonder what to do about their moody Prince.

In "Gertrude and Claudius," John Updike ends where Shakespeare begins, telling the story of Denmark's king and queen, not from the vantage point of their melancholy son, but rather as portraits worthy of interest in their own right, in the way Tom Stoppard turns our attention toward Rosencrantz and Guildenstern as they head toward Elsinore.

Taking his cues from Shakespeare's two main sources, a 12th Century Danish history written by one Saxo Grammaticus and a 16th Century adaptation of Saxo by the Frenchman Belleforest, Updike sketches Gerutha (Shakespeare's Gertrude) as the sensitive only child of Rorik, King of Denmark, and later as the largely ignored wife of Horwendil (Hamlet's father), a powerful leader on whom the kingship of Denmark descends. In parallel fashion, we learn about Horwendil's younger brother, Fengon (Claudius), whose soldierly exploits in the Mediterranean have made him subtle and sophisticated, an entirely different sort of Dane from his coarse brother.

In lapidary prose studded with glittering metaphors and similes, Updike brings Gerutha and Fengon together in an adulterous and incestuous affair. The two, who are described as lonely misfits, cling to one another as kindred spirits, marginalized and underappreciated, he the younger brother of a king, she a mere woman.

What Updike does well in this short novel, he does very well. The historical moment -- Scandinavia melting from paganism into Christianity -- is wonderfully nuanced, the rugged landscape, climate, wood and stone architecture are lovingly described. The river Sund is "glazed like a lake of mercury beneath a pearly dawn"; Gerutha is "as white as an onion, as smooth as a root fresh-pulled from the earth"; her nakedness "like a film of thin metal."

Updike luxuriates in the feel and heft of objects and in the power of names to evoke a landscape, Vestervig, Limfjord, Lokisheim. And yet part of the disappointment of Updike's novel has to do with our sense that it is over-researched and over-written. The story of infidelity and murder he has to tell and his self-pitying central characters pale beside the pull of his magnificent prose and the obvious joy he takes in creating a picture of Denmark entering the early modern era.

The Gerutha and Fengon Updike describes don't jive with the Gertrude and Claudius we know from Shakespeare's "Hamlet." Shakespeare's adulterous couple are chiaroscuro figures, complex characters whose very opacity is part of their natures. In Shakespeare, when Hamlet berates his mother as hardened and insensible and she wails, "What have I done . . . ?" the audience sees that her failings are less the product of willfulness or moral deficiency than of a way of life that's never been examined, and yet one that her second husband, himself a kind of cipher, finds entirely congenial.

Updike's heroine, on the other hand, is more sharply drawn and yet far less psychologically recognizable, a vulnerable housewife looking for a more sensitive male than her clod of a husband. She knows her motives and her milieu all too well, but her awareness seems artificial. We learn who she is because she tells us who she is ("I feel . . . an utter failure as a mother"), and not because we discover her in Shakespeare's oblique ways, as when Gertrude carelessly refers to Claudius as Hamlet's "father."

Then, too, the dialogue these characters speak seems forced and unnatural. On their wedding night, Updike's Claudius lectures Gertrude on the Danish nobility, who "grow fat on their share of the commerce that international peace brings," while for her part Gertrude enjoys her husband's "vagrant, insolent energy, now harnessed to the performance of kingship." Yes, they've consummated the marriage, but must they chat like delegates at the World Trade Organization? All the characters, major and minor, sound the same, even the officious Polonius, who finds fault with Hamlet for "presuming upon his princeliness and melancholy to show his brusque, erratic humours too nakedly" in the wooing of his daughter Ophelia.

As a "prequel" (the term used on the dust jacket), "Gertrude and Claudius" seems flat and merely scenic, and yet who would read this romance were there not a "Hamlet" lying in wait? Like an elaborate setting engulfing a small diamond chip, Updike's vividly realized Denmark dwarfs his protagonists, who hide from Gertrude's suspicious husband and, it would seem, from the looming specter of Shakespeare's great play itself.