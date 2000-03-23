NEW FORMAT OF PROGRAM FOR GIFTED IS COST-SAVER

A decision this week to revamp classes for 60 gifted and talented elementary school pupils was made with an eye toward saving the Olean City School District $42,500 in the coming year while improving delivery of the curriculum.

After hearing from administrators and several speakers in a group of about 25 parents and residents who attended a meeting Tuesday, the Board of Education reassigned the program's teacher and appointed a committee to study the gifted and talented format.

Two elementary school principals, two parents of pupils enrolled in the program and the director of curriculum for kindergarten through fifth grade were asked to serve on the committee and return with a report by June 1.

Several parents asked that the program be retained, and at least one parent supported the board's move, asking that it be restructured and taught by classroom teachers.

"I think there was somewhat of a misunderstanding," School Superintendent Ralph Kerr said after the meeting. He said some people thought that the $57,800 program was to be eliminated but that this was not the board's intent.

Teacher Jeanne Geller, currently earning $52,875 a year, will move into one of the district's expected openings created by retirement.

Kerr said he presented a Top 10 list of reasons to redesign the course, with a lack of transportation for one weekly three-hour session being one of the most compelling.

"We expect parents to transport children to Eastview (Elementary School) to take advantage of that program," he said, citing the district's liability for any accidents that could occur along the route.

Under the current system, a qualifying criterion is the pupils' ability to reach the classroom, outpacing their academic eligibility for the gifted and talented program. Also, he said, the program is not currently aligned with state educational standards.

Kerr said the board decided to investigate additional savings that could come from replacing the summer school driver's education with BOCES instruction, but voted to eliminate foreign languages for fourth and fifth grades.

The foreign language teaching position was introduced in the fourth grade three years ago, but its elimination would save $33,000, Kerr said.

Instead of hiring a second teacher for fifth-grade pupils as planned in the program's second year, and a third teacher for sixth-grade pupils in the program's third year, both fourth- and fifth-grade pupils received instruction from the same teacher during the program's second year. Contrary to the plan, sixth-grade pupils had no language instruction in the third year.

"Educationally, that just doesn't make any sense," Kerr said.