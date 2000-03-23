MOVIE OPENINGS

GHOST DOG: THE WAY OF THE SAMURAI. Opens today in the Angelika Film Center. Forest Whitaker, John Tormey and Louise Vargo star in a gangster movie about a hitman who lives his life by the 18th century Japanese "Way of the Samurai." 116 minutes. (Rated R for strong violence and language.)*** (See review on Page 6.)

HERE ON EARTH. Opens today in area theaters. Chris Klein, Josh Hartnett and Leelee Sobieski star in a romantic film about first love set to the poetry of Robert Frost. 96 minutes. (Rated PG-13 for adult themes and death.)*** (See review on Page 4.)

ROMEO MUST DIE. Opened Wednesday in area theaters. Jet Li, Aaliyah, Delroy Lindo and Henry O star in a Shakespeare tale updated with hip-hop music, Asian and African-American gangs and lots of Hong Kong martial arts action. 115 minutes. "The martial arts scenes are riveting. Action fans of Jackie Chan and Chow Yun-Fat will love every butt-kicking frame of this film that screams to be nothing more than a popcorn movie for Sega-loving game boys." (Rated R for violence, rough language and nudity.)** 1/2 (Jim Santella)

WAKING THE DEAD. Opens today in the Amherst Theatre. Billy Crudup is an ambitious would-be politician, Jennifer Connelly is the politically radical woman he loves and loses. A supernatural thriller based on Scott Spencer's novel and directed by Keith Gordon. "Somewhere inside this hopelessly noble and drippy romantic thriller there was a nastier, tougher, wittier, sharper and slicker -- and better -- movie struggling to get out. Ironically, a little moviemaking corruption would have made the movie's ideological points that much more sharply. You get the feeling that absolutely everyone involved in the making of this movie was determined to be a good person in life, no matter what. Unfortunately, such people don't always make good movies." 103 minutes. (Rated R for a flash of nudity and some rough language.)** (Jeff Simon)

WHATEVER IT TAKES. Opens today in area theaters. Shane West, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe, James Franco and Marla Sokoloff star in a romantic comedy about two couples who weave a web of fake e-mails, plotted phone calls and contrived double dates. 92 minutes. (Rated PG-13 for adult themes, sex and language.)** (See review on Page 4.)