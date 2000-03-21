DON'T BLAME UNION FOR OFFICER'S ACTIONS

As a former union official for the United Auto Workers, I can't help taking exception to the March 13 News article regarding Buffalo Police Narcotics Detective Darnyl Parker. The photo caption implies that it was the direct fault of the union that Parker was placed in such a tempting environment, causing his criminal behavior. Parker chose to be there. He must now suffer the consequences of that choice.

The police union merely protected his right to be fairly treated. Police administrators had an obligation to afford him "due process," which they blatantly ignored. Remember, an independent arbitrator agreed that Buffalo Police Commissioner Richard Donovan had no right to discipline Parker without formally charging him. What if Parker had been the only good cop in the squad, and all the rest were bad, so they wanted him out?

Shouldn't there be a system that protects the rights of these individuals and subsequently, the rights of the public, as well? These types of rules are for the protection of the good, as well as the bad.

STEPHEN A. MATLOCK

Hamburg