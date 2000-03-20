ODORS SPUR CALL FOR DEC TO ENFORCE LAWS

With odor complaints streaming in from opposite ends of town, the Cheektowaga Town Board Monday night called on the state Department of Environmental Conservation to enforce laws against nuisance-type air pollution.

Council Member Thomas M. Johnson Jr. told angry neighbors of a South Cheektowaga stone quarry and Buffalo Niagara International Airport that if two measures passed unanimously don't bring results, the town's next step is likely to be State Supreme Court.

The odor problems stem from the pumping of sulfur-laden sediment from settling ponds at Buffalo Crushed Stone in the town's Bellevue section and a mysterious leak of airplane de-icer into a lift station at the southwest corner of the airport.

Quoting from a report by a consultant, Johnson noted that although neither case apparently involves long-term health hazards, the odors fall under a prohibition in state law against "emissions of air contaminants . . . which unreasonably interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property."

The DEC has the power to amend Buffalo Crushed Stone's mining permit and force it to establish an air monitoring and emissions abatement program, Johnson told a crowd at Monday's meeting.

URS Greiner, the consulting firm that monitored air around the quarry for the town, noted reports by residents of nausea, headaches and disorientation. "Air monitoring . . . indicates that the possibility exists, at some locations where odors have been prevalent, for there to be exceedances of the (state) ambient air quality standards" for hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide, the company reported.

"Although these reportedly may not pose a long-term health hazard, (they) do pose a significant nuisance, negatively impacting town residents," the Town Board declared in one of its resolutions.

"On my way here tonight, the stench was just horrible, my eyes were burning; we're not going to take it anymore," Donna Hosmer, who lives near the quarry, told the board.

"Hydrogen sulfide is a toxic gas," added Frank Sikorski, another quarry neighbor. "I can't believe any industry in this day and age is allowed to do this."

Meanwhile, officials said the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority continues to try to pinpoint how airplane de-icer is finding its way from the airport to a state Department of Transportation lift station in the Genesee Street-Cayuga Road area. When water in the lift station is pumped into a narrow creek that runs through a middle-income neighborhood in the Genesee-Dick Road area, sweetish, onionlike odors result, causing some neighbors to complain about headaches and mild nausea.

Until the weekend, officials said the DOT had been bypassing the de-icer in its lift station directly into the town's sanitary sewer system so that it wasn't being pumped downstream into the neighborhood.

However, the bypassing became expensive -- an estimated $100,000 over the past two or three weeks, according to officials -- and the agency stopped doing it last weekend.

Johnson told the board that, at a meeting of several involved agencies Monday, the NFTA was asked to pick up the tab for bypassing until the leak on its property is found. Johnson said it won't be known for a couple of days if the NFTA will pay for the bypassing.

In other business Monday night, the Town Board:

Ended a weeks-long hassle over a temporary $9.93-per-hour driver's job in the Recycling Department by unanimously appointing Gregory Gaczewski, a five-year Highway Department veteran. Gaczewski emerged as a compromise candidate for the post after debate over five earlier candidates focused on their political connections and activities.

Heard a sharp exchange between Town Attorney Michael J. Stachowski and a frequent critic, Joseph Hajduk, over the qualifications of the town's new deputy attorney, Jennifer Runfola.

Also heard Hajduk and Town Justice Thomas S. Kolbert complain that a computer access dispute between Town Court and the police is hampering the court's operation. Police Chief Bruce D. Chamberlin indicated a security issue needs to be resolved.

Ordered the cleanup of a vacant Dunkin' Donuts store lot at 4395 Union Road.

Named Lee Ann Babirad of Kemp Avenue to a vacancy on the Cheektowaga Youth Board.