DE LA HOYA WANTS TO EARN BELT IN RING

Oscar De La Hoya was presented the WBC welterweight championship belt he lost to Felix Trinidad, but he wasn't completely ready to take it back.

"On June 17, this belt goes along with the title," De La Hoya said at a news conference. "The best man will win it."

De La Hoya will defend the WBC title against unbeaten Shane Mosley at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on June 17.

Trinidad won a decision over De La Hoya for the WBC welterweight title last Sept. 18, but Trinidad moved up to super welterweight and the WBC stripped him of the title and gave it to De La Hoya after he beat Derrell Coley last month.

Mauricio Sulaiman, son of WBC president Jose Sulaiman, presented the belt to De La Hoya at the Staples Center news conference.

"I'm ready to go on and take the WBC belt away from Oscar," said Mosley, 34-0, with 32 knockouts.

In other boxing news, Former heavyweight champion Joe Frazier lost his lawsuit Monday in which he claimed police used excessive force in arresting him on a drunken-driving charge in 1998. The federal jury also rejected Frazier's contention that the arrest damaged his reputation.

