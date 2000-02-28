BOARD TABLES REQUEST FOR LANDFILL EXPANSION

The Town Board Monday tabled a request from CWM Chemical Services of Model City to give an environmental assessment of 150 acres of land that the company wants for expansion of a hazardous-waste landfill.

After more than a dozen residents spoke out against the plan during a public meeting, the Town Board postponed action, with board members noting that there were some ambiguities in CWM's draft document.

The company seeks to have 150 acres it owns south of Balmer Road rezoned to permit the expansion.

The $65 million expansion would satisfy the company's landfill needs for the next 20 to 40 years, said Rebecca Zayatz, who represented CWM during a public hearing in November.

Raymond T. O'Keefe of Lake Road, Youngstown, said that he read the company's draft statement in the library and that the Town Board is in a win-lose situation. By approving the project, toxic wastes could affect "our children and our grandchildren and our grandchildren's children."

O'Keefe added that if the board rejects the application, that would mean a loss of about 110 jobs to the area.

Councilman Richard C. Phoenix said he found several ambiguities in the report, such as remarks about truck traffic, what would happen with the wetlands and the diversion of a creek running through the property.

Supervisor Merton K. Wiepert said the report, available in the Lewiston Public Library, says CWM has enough space for new fills without the added 150 acres.