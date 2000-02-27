LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS MUST REDUCE SPENDING

School districts are now in the process of preparing their budgets for next year. With the many budgets that were defeated last year, will they heed the voters' message to lower their spending?

In the Williamsville School District, salaries and benefits comprise 78 percent of the budget. Does that leave enough for the needs of the students and for facility maintenance? I don't think so.

Federal, state, county and town leaders have all recognized the need to decrease our tax burden, especially since this area has not participated in the nation's economic boom and our taxes are among the highest. School districts must reduce their spending or face more defeated budgets this year. They absolutely must freeze salaries.

We cannot allow public employee unions to dictate what residents are able and willing to pay them.

PATRICIA HERZIG

Amherst