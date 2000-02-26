MOST SUNY DORMITORIES HAVE SPRINKLER SYSTEMS

The Feb. 6 News story on college dormitory safety correctly outlined fire-prevention efforts being made by State University of New York campuses, including a fire-safety review ordered by Chancellor Robert L. King.

However, as associate vice chancellor for public relations at SUNY, I want to correct the impression that most SUNY dormitories lack sprinklers. To the contrary, the vast majority of our more than 200 dormitories have some form of sprinkler system.

King and SUNY will work through the newly named Governor's Task Force on Campus Fire Safety to develop a plan to further improve fire-prevention programs. Already, SUNY can point to the following efforts:

Smoke detectors in every sleeping room.

Since 1984, state fire code requires all new dorms of three stories or more to be equipped with sprinklers in every room.

State law requires annual fire-safety inspections of all dormitories, while the fire code requires all dorm fire-safety systems to be regularly tested.

We look forward to finding the best safety practices now in use throughout the country.

JON SORENSEN

Albany