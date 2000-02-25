PROJECT TO WIDEN AND LANDSCAPE STREETS WILL BEGIN IN APRIL

A $4 million project to widen and landscape Niagara and Quay streets in the downtown area will begin in April, the state Department of Transportation has announced.

Haseley Trucking Co. Ltd. of Lewiston will do the roadwork, which is slated for completion in October, 2001.

"I'm excited this project is moving forward," Mayor Irene J. Elia said earlier this week. "We have waited a long time and are thrilled that the state and the city have cooperated to finally make this project a reality."

The reconstruction will include road widening, new sidewalks and bike paths and $1 million in landscaping.

Niagara Street will be widened between Fourth and Eighth streets to accommodate two driving lanes and a parking lane in each direction, separated by a raised median. Left-turn lanes will be built into the median at the intersections.

Sidewalks will be built along both sides of the street. A pedestrian path will be built along the south side of Niagara Street from Fourth Street to Quay Street.

The second phase of the project will combine Eighth and Quay streets into a single, four-lane divided highway to be called Quay Street. A pedestrian path will be built along the west side of Quay Street from Niagara Street to Rainbow Boulevard.

"Walking and biking are important elements of the state's transportation system," said Commissioner Joseph H. Boardman. "This project will make it easier and safer for pedestrians and bicyclists to travel in Niagara Falls."