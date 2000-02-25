CLEVELAND CRUNCHES BLIZZARD

The Buffalo Blizzard trailed by six points early in Friday night's game and made up the deficit, but the second time the Blizzard went down by six it only got worse.

The Cleveland Crunch scored the last 11 points and cruised to a 19-8 victory over the Blizzard before 4,767 in the Convocation Center at Cleveland State University.

Hector Marinaro, a longtime Blizzard nemesis, had a seven-point game to lead the Crunch, while teammate Tommy Tanner chipped in with a six-point effort.

The Crunch improved to 16-15 in the National Professional Soccer League's Central Division and dropped division rival Buffalo to 14-17.

Midway through the first quarter the Crunch had taken a 6-0 lead before Carlos Zavala scored the first of three straight Buffalo goals and late in the quarter Scott Blokker brought Buffalo within 6-4. The Blizzard tied the game on Andrew Crawford's goal midway through the second quarter.

Tanner's second goal of the game gave the Crunch an 8-6 lead late in the quarter that stood up as the halftime score.

The Blizzard's Doug Miller converted a rebound into a goal 5:38 into the third quarter for an 8-8 deadlock but the Crunch, with Elma native Otto Orf in goal, blanked the Blizzard the rest of the way.

Marinaro scored four goals in the second half, three two-pointers and a one-pointer, with his first tally breaking the 8-8 standoff. Tanner, who scored twice in the first half, added one second-half goal.

Buffalo moves on to Milwaukee for tonight's 8:05 game against the Wave (Radio 107.7). Milwaukee is in first place in the North Division.