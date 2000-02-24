BLOOMING ROAD TRIPS

If you haven't penciled in a garden show on your calendar yet, there is still time to make plans to drive to Henrietta, near Rochester, where GardenScape 2000 will be held March 16-19 in theDome Center.

And there's still time to make a reservation to join the District 8 Garden Clubs bus tour to "Canada Blooms" in Toronto on March 23.

If you are a newcomer to garden shows, consider taking the time to attend one or more of the seminars. They will help you to adapt some of the sophisticated features you will see in the display gardens to your own garden, and introduce you to new types of flowers, trees and shrubs. Such seminars are offered throughout the shows and are led by professionals with years of experience.

At GardenScape 2000, the featured speaker for the day will give five shows hourly beginning at 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The schedule:

Thursday, March 16 - Gordon Hayward, landscape designer and author, "Garden Paths as a Way to Practical Design."

Friday, March 17 - Derek Fell, garden photographer and author, "Gardens of the French Impressionist Painters."

Saturday, March 18 - Andrew Buntin, curator of the Scott Arboretum at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pa.

Sunday, March 19 - Tim Blakeley, manager of the National Center for the Preservation of Medicinal Herbs in Ohio.

In addition, there are hourly seminars from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. each day on a variety of subjects including "Nightscaping Your Garden," in keeping with the theme of the show.

"Moonlight Millennium - Where The Flowers Are The Stars" is the theme, with the focus on the dozens of display gardens that are as showy at night as during the day.

Special lighting effects within the gardens will give visitors an idea how their gardens can look during both daylight and nighttime hours.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Seniors pay $6 on Thursday. For more information, call 265-9018.

***

"Canada Blooms," on March 22-26, will feature an array of classes, speakers and demonstrations that is almost overwhelming.

The "Gardening Magazine Speakers Series" begins each day at 11 a.m., continues on the hour through 4 p.m. and then, with the exception of Sunday, March 26, there are two evening talks at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The "Gardening Demonstrations" series begins each day at 11:30 a.m., continues each hour through 4:30 p.m. and again, with the exception of Sunday, includes evening sessions at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The "Hands on Gardening" series runs daily from 11:30 a.m. and each hour through 3:30 p.m.

Demonstrations by members of the Garden Club of Toronto begin at 11 a.m. each day, run through 4 p.m. and with the exception of Sunday, include one evening session at 7.

The subjects run the gamut from herbs to trees, composting, flower arranging, individual flowers, lawns and water gardens.

If you want a more personalized experience, there are early morning tours beginning at 8:30 a.m. before the doors open at 10 a.m. and in the evening at 6:30, when there are traditionally fewer people at the show.

Reservations are required for the tours, which cost $30 and include a ticket to the show.

"Canada Blooms" is held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building in downtown Toronto beside the CN Tower.

There are designated parking areas where shuttles will take you to the convention center - Queens Quay, Union Station and at the North Building of the Convention Center.

If you prefer to leave the driving to someone else, reservations are still being accepted by District 8 Garden Clubs. The cost of the bus trip and ticket to the show is $38.

There will be three pick-up points: Southgate Plaza - 7 a.m., Boulevard Mall - 7:30 a.m. and Tops Market, Military Road, Town of Niagara, 8 a.m.

Reservations may be made with Ginny Brown, 652-5045 or Mary Ellen O'Leary, 745-7739.

***

The Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua are preparing to open for the 2000 season.

If you have never been there, they are well worth the two-hour drive from Buffalo.

The opening event - April 8-15 - will be a display of orchids along with exhibits by orchid growers and lectures on growing these exotic flowers.

Sonnenberg will have its first Spring Bulb Show on April 22-23 and April 29-30 to show off the thousands of bulbs donated and planted by volunteers last fall.

***

< Closer to home, if you are looking for something new and unusual for your garden, you may have good luck shopping at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. Just a quick glance at their order form impressed me. There are several annuals listed that are being introduced this year, along with a few perennials.

If you have never grown Tithonia in your garden, you are missing something spectacular that's easy to grow. Better yet, they now have a tithonia that doesn't grow 6 to 8 feet tall like those I planted for the first time last year.

Fortunately, I planted the plugs in their own circular bed and they had all the room they needed.

More commonly known as the Mexican sunflower, the blooms were a beautiful deep orange, resembling a large daisy, and once they started, they never stopped.

The newest cultivar on the Botanical Gardens' list, this "Tithonia, Fiesta del Sol," is promised to grow only about 30 inches tall. Sounds like a winner for any perennial bed that gets plenty of sun.

The list also includes two new Wave petunias so you can grow your own hanging baskets, and there is the new Flamenco Mix Lisianthus, Sweet Cream marigold and many more.

Call the Botanical Gardens, 827-1584 for an order form. Orders have to be made by April 3.