ROLLER MACHINE DISMANTLED TO FREE WORKER'S FINGERS

Charmaine Grandin, 45, was injured Tuesday when four of her fingers became caught in a roller machine at Nabisco Brands Inc., 920 Rainbow Blvd., fire officials said.

Grandin was working in production at 3:17 p.m. when her fingers got pulled between a pair of rollers past the knuckles. Company workers and firefighters had to dismantle the machine to free her hand, fire officials said.

Grandin was taken to the Hand Center at Millard Fillmore Hospital, Gates Circle in Buffalo, where she was treated and released.