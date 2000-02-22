OFFICIALS DISCUSS WATER CONTRACT

Fredonia and Dunkirk huddled for more than an hour Tuesday to work out terms of a water-supply contract. Fredonia Mayor Frank Pagano termed the talks productive.

"I am optimistic," he said. "We are working in cooperation to get an agreement for both the short term and long term."

Dunkirk Mayor Robert Kesicki said more study is needed on several points in the negotiations.

"I will feel more optimistic when we get our study done," he said.

Such an arrangement would help sections of shortage-plagued Fredonia, which draws its water from a reservoir. In particular, the agreement would benefit two of the village's largest users of water, Fredonia State College and the Red Wing Co.