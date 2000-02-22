FIRST MONTHLY STOP TAKES 13 TRUCKS OFF THE ROAD

In the first of what will be monthly truck inspections, Lancaster Town Police halted 36 vehicles, from overloaded pickup trucks to massive log-hauling rigs, and pulled 13 of them out of service Tuesday.

"We used to do two or three checks a year," said Patrol Capt. Leon Trzewsieczynski. "But the increase in commercial traffic through town means we have to make more frequent safety checks."

Lancaster patrols were aided by state police and Erie County sheriff's deputies who herded trucks to inspection areas near police headquarters on Pavement Road.

There, state Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles officials ran the checks.

In all, just four vehicles got a clean bill of health. The remaining 32 trucks received a total of 36 summons, citing them for violations ranging from incorrect paperwork to bad brakes, said Patrolman Ronald Rozler.

"Thirteen of them had several safety problems, and we simply took them off the road," Rozler said.

"We were looking for serious infractions -- brakes, steering, faulty hitches and improperly secured loads," Rozler said.

One vehicle was hauling an unsecured trash dumpster. The heavy steel container easily could have slid off the truck bed had the driver rounded a corner too fast, Rozler said.

One trucker who asked not to be identified pulled away from the inspection yard after his load was checked and found secure.

"This probably cost me an hour of time," the trucker said. "But after seeing some of the rigs, I understand why the checks are necessary."