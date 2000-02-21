1999-2000 NEWS BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Timon/St. Jude (8) 19-2 80

2. Niagara Falls 13-2 67

3. Iroquois 18-2 66

4. Olean 18-2 53

5. St. Francis 17-5 47

6. Seneca 15-5 40

7. Bennett 13-7 28

8. Sweet Home 16-4 21

9. North Tonawanda 15-5 22

10. Clarence 15-4 6

BOYS SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Turner/Carroll (8) 18-2 80

2. Traditional 15-3 72

3. Southwestern 13-4 58

4. Park 18-1 56

5. East Aurora 17-2 54

6. Fredonia 12-6 35

7. Portville 18-1 27

8. Riverside 9-9 20

9. Akron 15-3 12

10. Sherman 18-0 10

GIRLS LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Kenmore East (8) 19-180

2. Iroquois 18-266

3. Pioneer 15-363

4. Clarence 16-256

5. West Seneca West 18-255

6. Lockport 12-829

7. Williamsville East 13-727

8. Jamestown 15-526

9. Williamsville North 14-519

10. Olean 16-417

GIRLS SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Holy Angels (6) 19-2 78

2. Depew 17-3 67

3. Traditional (2) 19-1 64

4. Nardin 17-2 58

5. Fredonia 18-1 48

6. Pine Valley 18-2 34

7. Portville 16-4 31

8. Sherman 17-3 15

9. Wilson 17-3 11

10. Maple Grove 15-5 10

Also receiving votes (listed by points received) -- Large schools boys: LaSalle, St. Joe's, Williamsville East, Hutch-Tech, Jamestown, St. Joe's. Small schools boys: JFK, Westfield. Large school girls: Sweet Home, Niagara-Wheatfield. Small school girls: Sacred Heart, East Aurora, Allegany-Limestone, Cassadaga Valley, Salamanca, Mt. Mercy, Wilson.

Coming attractions

The boys basketball rematch of the season is tonight as No. 1 small school Turner/Carroll hosts No. 1 large school Timon/St. Jude at 7:30. The first battle of the Msgr. Martin Association foes went to the host Tigers, 78-70, on Jan. 21. That loss knocked two-time defending state champion Turner/Carroll out of the top spot in the state's Class B poll.

The 24th annual Section VI girls basketball tournament tips off tonight with 22 pre-quarterfinal games. The boys begin with 31 pre-quarterfinal games on Wednesday.

The IAC girls basketball championship game is 7:30 Thursday at St. Mary's School for the Deaf.

The Section VI wrestling championships are Friday and Saturday in the University at Buffalo's triple gym. Friday's session starts at 1 p.m. Saturday's finals are at 5:30 p.m.

The Section VI boys swimming championships are Thursday-Saturday at the Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center on the Erie Community College City campus. The event begins Thursday with swimming trials, continues on Friday with diving trials, and concludes on Saturday with the finals at 10 a.m.

The Section VI boys and girls bowling championships are this week at Beverly Lanes in Niagara Falls. The boys' finals are t 9 a.m. Friday while the girls bowl on 9 a.m. Saturday. The winning team, along with the top six not members of the winning team, advance to the states.

The Section VI Rifle finals are Saturday at Alden, the six-time defending champion.

It's "Super Sunday" for high school hockey is this weekend at Buffalo State. Club champions are crown in three club leagues (Explorer, 11 a.m.; Southtowns, 1 p.m.; WNY Club, 3 p.m.) and the WNY Federation (7 p.m.).

Bulletin board

St. Mary's of Lancaster is accepting applications for a girls tennis coach. Contact Bill Sliwa, Athletic Director, at 142 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, N.Y. 14086 or call 683-4824 ext. 35.

Villa Maria is accepting applications for a girls tennis coach. The Bears are also looking for non-league and tournament games for JV and varsity softball. Contact Brian Kiszewski, athletic director, at 893-9252.

(Send items of interest to Sidelines, Scholastic Spotlight, Sports Department, The Buffalo News, One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y., 14240.)