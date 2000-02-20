RAPPER PLANS TO EXPAND HIS EMPIRE

Rapper Snoop Dogg wants to go multimedia.

He's launched a new record label, Dogg-house Records, and has plans for a clothing line, an Internet business and a book deal. He also wants to star in and produce films.

"Now is the time for me to have a record label because I've been a player for a long time and have played the game very well," he told the New York Post for Sunday's editions.

The rapper says he plans to showcase new acts in home video movies and make their music available on his new Web site, www.bigsnoopdogg.com, which is under construction.