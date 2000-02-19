BLACK MAGIC WINS AMERICA'S CUP OPENER

The first America's Cup race sailed in New Zealand was a lot like the last one in the United States. It ended with Team New Zealand's Black Magic way ahead.

Black Magic wrested the early lead away from Italy's Luna Rossa on the windward first leg today, led at every turning mark and won the opening race of the 30th America's Cup in 1 minute, 17 seconds.

The opening race had been postponed a day after the wind dropped to practically nothing.