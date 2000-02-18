KATHLEEN E. RYAN
Kathleen E. Ryan, 87, of North Tonawanda, died Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2000) in DeGraff Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
Born in Buffalo, the former Kathleen O'Neill moved to North Tonawanda in 1957.
A homemaker, she was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Pendleton. She enjoyed flower gardening and sewing.
Her husband, Michael J., died in 1995.
Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen Burbaker of North Tonawanda; two brothers, Dennis O'Neill of Buffalo and Gerald O'Neill of Arizona; a sister, Margaret Cernuto of Glendale, Calif.; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. today in Good Shepherd Church, 5441 Tonawanda Creek Road, Pendleton. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
