Kathleen E. Ryan, 87, of North Tonawanda, died Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2000) in DeGraff Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

Born in Buffalo, the former Kathleen O'Neill moved to North Tonawanda in 1957.

A homemaker, she was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Pendleton. She enjoyed flower gardening and sewing.

Her husband, Michael J., died in 1995.

Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen Burbaker of North Tonawanda; two brothers, Dennis O'Neill of Buffalo and Gerald O'Neill of Arizona; a sister, Margaret Cernuto of Glendale, Calif.; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. today in Good Shepherd Church, 5441 Tonawanda Creek Road, Pendleton. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

[MICHELMORE]