2 PAROLEES SHOT, ARRESTED IN HOME INVASION; 3RD MAN HURT

Two parolees accused of invading a Fox Street home Monday evening suffered gunshot wounds, and one of the three people in the home also was wounded, police said.

Morris Singer, 23, of Cedar Road, Cheektowaga, and Clarence Jackson, 23, of Linwood Avenue, were apprehended by Genesee Station and Major Case Squad officers who responded to the robbery at about 7 p.m. at 244 Fox, Lt. Larry J. Baehre said today.

"We're attempting to determine how the perpetrators sustained their injuries. It's not clear at this point," Baehre said. "Our Major Case Squad is continuing an investigation."

Singer and Jackson, who were both wearing state parole electronic monitoring bracelets on their ankles, are accused of robbing Demetrius Payton in the rear yard of the Fox Street residence before forcing their way into the home.

"After they took his money, they made him lie down and they bound him in duct tape," Baehre said. "Then they went inside and robbed two other men."

Lawrence Ladd, whose age and address were unavailable, suffered a gunshotwound to the buttocks. Adrian Elmore, age and address also unavailable, was not wounded, Baehre said.

Ladd was listed in good condition this afternoon at Erie County Medical Center.

Singer and Jackson were both charged with robbery, burglary, assault, unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of a stolen weapon.

Jackson was listed in good condition at ECMC. Singer was released and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

"Here's two guys that the state Parole Board twice denied release to because we had a pretty good beat on them, but under state law they had to be released because of time off for good behavior," said Tom Grant, spokesman for the state Division of Parole.

Jackson, who was serving time for a robbery conviction, was released last October. Singer, who was convicted and serving time for assault and criminal possession of a weapon, was released in April, authorities said.

Police were attempting to determine if the two men have been involved in any other recent home invasions, Baehre said.