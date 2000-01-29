KING CITED IN COURT DOCUMENTS

Promoter Don King paid thousands of dollars to IBF officials to influence the rankings of boxers he represented, according to a sworn statement by Doug Beavers, the IBF's former ratings chairman.

Boxing promoter Bob Arum also said he paid a $100,000 bribe so the East Orange-based IBF would sanction a heavyweight title fight between George Foreman and Axel Schulz in 1995. Foreman paid $250,000 to get the fight, Arum said.

The statements are among hundreds of pages of evidence that led to the Nov. 4 indictment of IBF President Robert Lee Sr. and three others on charges of taking $338,000 in bribes to manipulate the rankings of boxers. The documents were unsealed Friday.