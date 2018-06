In defense of Bruce DeHaven, he gave us 13 years of quality, consistent special teams. To be fired for one play is totally unfair. But as long as we are reviewing people, let's review Joe Pendry and his Jekyl-and-Hyde play calling. Our offense was so inconsistent and predictable and not all of it can be blamed on Doug Flutie.

In my opinion it should be Pendry that gets a one-way ticket.

RICK MILLER

Cheektowaga