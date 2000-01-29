FOUNDATION RECEIVES DALI LITHOGRAPH

Dr. Paul and Beverly Cutler recently donated a Dali lithograph called Portrait of Autumn to Mount St. Mary's Hospital Foundation.

The art work, valued at $3,000, may hang in the hospital, or it may also be used to raise funds for the foundation.

"We are so delighted that Dr. and Mrs. Cutler have thought of the foundation in presenting this gift of art. It is a beautiful work," said Sister Mary Agnes O'Neil, sponsor liaison in accepting the gift.