THIRD LINE IN TOP FORM AS CANISIUS TOPS AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL

The third line of Dale Dubreuil, Jeff Jurek and Jarrett Zielinski combined for two goals and led Canisius to a 4-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference hockey victory Friday night over American International at the Hockey Outlet.

The Ice Griffins scored a pair of goals in each of the first two periods and improved their record to 12-7-3, 8-6-2 MAAC. American International fell to 5-12-2, 3-11-2.

The teams meet again at 2 this afternoon at Buffalo State.

Dubreuil opened the scoring at 6:50, with Jurek and Todd Bisson assisting. Scott Wiener's goal at 15:23 made it 2-0. Dubreuil then assisted on the second-period goals by David Deeves and Zielinski.

Canisius goalie Sean Weaver faced 23 shots and gave up only a rebound goal to Tim Kolasa with less than four minutes to play.

Elsewhere, Oswego overpowered Buffalo State (6-10-1, 0-8-0) in a State University of New York Athletic Conference game, 7-1. Rocky Reeves scored for the Bengals. . . . Fredonia and Cortland skated to a 0-0 standoff with Fredonia goalie Will Hamele making 31 saves.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Niagara's Julie Forsyth scored in the third period of a 4-1 loss to Brown at Dwyer Arena. The teams meet again today at Dwyer at 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Siena outscored Canisius in overtime, 13-10, and defeated the Griffins, 99-96, in a MAAC game. Shauna Gerozin scored 26 points and Maggie Guidry added 23 as the Griffs slipped to 5-14, 2-8. Bronwyn Tobin had 25 points for Siena (5-13, 4-6). . . . Elissa Galenda scored 16 points for Fredonia State (7-8, 6-6) in a 57-40 loss to Brockport in the SUNYAC.

MEN'S BASKETBALL: Daemen shot 37 percent from the field -- including 0 for 15 from three-point range -- as its nine-game winning streak came to an end with a 55-53 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas (11-6). Eder Joseph had 15 points while Chris Moore (Park) added 13 for Daemen (15-7), which hosts the NAIA's 19th-ranked University of Sciences (Philadelphia) today at 4 p.m. . . . Brockport defeated Fredonia in a SUNYAC game, 82-77, to improve to 13-4, 12-2. Mike Gibbons led Fredonia (7-8, 6-6) with 16 points.

MEN'S TRACK: Adam Smith set a UB record in the weight throw with an IC4A qualifying toss of 48-feet, 8 1/2 -inches as the Bulls improved to 6-2 with a 117-54 win over Canisius.

WOMEN'S TRACK: UB's Sarah Fletcher qualified for the ECAC championships with a school record 56- 3/4 effort in the weight throw in the Bulls' 121 1/2 -46 1/2 win over Canisius.

MEN'S SWIMMING: Dan Hickey won the 200 freestyle in 1:41.51 and took the 100 free in 46.41 as UB swept Toledo, 127-115, and Northern Illinois, 152-90, as the Bulls improved to 5-0 in the Mid-American Conference.

WRESTLING: UB 165-pounder Gary Cooper pinned Marquette's Jake Harreld in 57 seconds in the Bulls' 31-12 victory and Cooper decisioned Nick Kemeth, 12-7, in UB's 21-9 loss to Kent State in a double dual meet at Kent.