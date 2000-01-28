HEAD OF POLISH GROUP TO BE HONORED

The president of the Polish Cultural Foundation will be honored for his work on behalf of the Polish-American community at a reception at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Buffalo Marriott, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst.

Walter M. Drzewieniecki, retired history professor at Buffalo State College, will receive a medal from the Republic of Poland from Cezary J. Dziurkowski of the Polish Consulate in New York during the ceremony.

Born in Poland in 1914, Drzewieniecki immigrated to the United States in 1950. He received a doctorate from the University of Chicago. He began teaching at Buffalo State College in 1963. He headed the Slavic and East European Studies Program and was chairman of the Department of History.