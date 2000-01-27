The University at Buffalo's women's basketball team used a 9-1 run late in the second half to propel itself past host Marshall, 54-49, in a Mid-American Conference game.

Tiffany Bell scored 21 points and played all 40 minutes for the first time since returning from an injury for the Bulls (15-4, 5-3). Kim Kilpela added 12 points and 15 rebounds while Sonia Ortega added 10 assists for UB, which improved to 15-1 with Bell in the starting lineup this season.

Elsewhere in women's hoops, St. Bonaventure suffered a 71-55 defeat at Maryland in a non-league contest. The Bonnies (8-10) fell behind, 34-19, at halftime and could pull no closer as Maryland controlled the boards (43-32) throughout. Courtney Mattingly led Bona with 12 points.

In women's hockey, Renee Hamm (Hamburg) scored two goals while Leah Delormier added two goals and an assist as Buffalo State shut out UB, 5-0. Goaltender Melissa Spry made 18 saves.