AROUND & ABOUT

Jacqueline Frazier-Lyde, Joe Frazier's daughter, has a new opponent for her pro boxing debut. Tella Reese, an Eskimo from Alaska, has replaced Tennielle Smith for the bout against the former heavyweight champ's daughter on Feb. 6 in Scranton, Pa. The 19-year-old Reese (0-1) will face Frazier-Lyde, 38, in a four-round fight.

Notre Dame men's soccer coach Mike Berticelli died Tuesday of a heart attack. He was 48.

The bidding candidates for the 2008 Summer Olympics has grown to eight. Thailand and Osaka, Japan, announced their bids Tuesday, joining Beijing; Havana; Istanbul, Turkey; Paris; Seville, Spain; and Toronto. The deadline for making a bid is Feb. 1.

Martina Navratilova will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 15 in Newport, R.I. Joining her in the Class of 2000 are Australian Davis Cupper Malcolm Anderson and former U.S. Lawn Tennis Association president Robert Kelleher.

The Buffalo Bandits have released third-year forward Brent Rothfuss, who had a goal and two points last season.

ON AIR

Television

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Georgetown at West Virginia, 7 p.m., MSG; Florida at DePaul, 9 p.m., ESPN.

AHL: Syracuse Crunch at Rochester Americans, 7:30 p.m., Empire.

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m., ESPN 2.

NBA: New Jersey Nets at Seattle Sonics, 10 p.m., MSG.

TENNIS: Australian Open, men's quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPN, women's semifinal, 1 a.m., ESPN 2.

YACHT RACING: America's Cup Challenger Finals, 10:30 p.m., ESPN 2.

Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: St. Bona at George Washington, 7:30 p.m., 95.7 FM, 1300; Western Michigan at UB, 7:30 p.m., 1520.