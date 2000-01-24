HOSPITAL GIVEN MRI ACCREDITATION

WCA Hospital has been awarded a three-year accreditation in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) from the American College of Radiology.

Gene Graham, technical director of radiology, said WCA is the only hospital in Western New York with an American College of Radiology accreditation. Dr. Thomas L. Greer, a radiologist, said obtaining the accreditation is voluntary.

"(The college) reviews the equipment that we're using, the technologists that are performing the examination and the physicians that are interpreting the examination, and determines that they are up to the ACR standards for performing the examination and interpreting it, Greer said.

He also pointed to the addition of state-of-the-art scanning technology as giving the WCA unit a boost.