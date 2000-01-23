Niagara County motorists can now renew their New York State driver licenses and vehicle registrations by dropping renewal forms mailed from Albany into drop boxes that have been installed outside Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda.

After being placed in the metal drop boxes, the renewal forms and checks will be processed electronically in the local DMV offices and the licenses or registrations mailed back to the applicants in three days, said Niagara County Clerk Wayne Jagow. The average processing time by mailing the renewals to Albany takes three to five weeks, he said. The boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This is the first time the drop boxes have been used in the county.

When renewed by the local DMV offices, 9 percent of the renewal fees stays in Niagara County, which ultimately benefits taxpayers, said Wendy Roberson, first deputy county clerk. If checks covering the renewal fees are mailed to Albany, Niagara County receives nothing, she said.

The locations of the three county DMV offices:

Lockport: 59 Park Ave.

Niagara Falls: Haeberle Plaza, 750 Portage Road.

North Tonawanda: 500 Wheatfield St.