Gerald G. Knight, whose career ranged from police work to hypnotism, died Friday (Jan. 21, 2000) in his Town of Boston home after a long illness. He was 66.

A Buffalo native, he served in the Air Force in the Pacific during the Korean War and in 1957 became a Village of Hamburg police officer. He was promoted to detective but left in 1964 to work for the State Thruway Authority, where he became traffic supervisor.

He moved to Florida in 1978 and managed an apartment complex. He developed an interest in hypnotism and operated a small practice where he helped people with such things as quitting smoking and losing weight. He later moved to Georgia, where in 1994 he was an unsuccessful candidate for the State Senate as a Republican.

He moved to Boston in 1995.

In between, he became a foster parent, learned to fly a plane and loved to drive a 1933 Ford roadster.

His community activities included service as president of the Hamburg Jaycees, vice chairman of the Cheektowaga Safety Commission (while he worked for the Thruway), and membership on the Hamburg Safety Board. He was a Shriner, Mason and literacy volunteer.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marian Neuder; three daughters, Kathleen Knight Jones of North Tonawanda, Sally Seig of Ballston Spa and Tami Evancho; three sons, Steven of Charlotte, N.C., Randy Anders of East Amherst and Kris Anders of Warner Robbins, Ga; and a brother, Kris of Milledgeville, Ga.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Castiglia Funeral Home, 873 Abbott Road.