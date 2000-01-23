FIRE IN LACKAWANNA DESTROYS MOBILE HOME

The cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday at 5 Lisa Lane, Lackawanna, is under investigation, Lackawanna Fire Capt. John Rooney said.

Three residents of the mobile home -- Thomas Caffney and his sons, ages 11 and 4 -- escaped the blaze, called in at about 9:45 a.m.

"They got out safely," said Lackawanna Police Officer Daniel Cardi. "They were checked out by the Fire Department and an ambulance squad, and they were OK."

The fire started in a corner bedroom, near an electric space heater, Cardi said.

Lackawanna's three fire companies all responded to the scene. The fire was out by 10:03 a.m. The Caffney family is "being sheltered by relatives," Rooney said.