CONVICTED FELON THREATENS PROSECUTOR 2ND TIME

For the second time in less than a year, a Buffalo man with almost 60 arrests and two dozen convictions over 30 years has threatened the prosecutor who has convicted him at least twice.

Just before a State Supreme Court jury found him guilty on charges stemming from a burglary in Buffalo last Feb. 21, Lloyd Barker, 49, turned in his chair Friday and said prosecutor Karen Korkuc Mahlmeister "has a mark on her already."

Since April, Barker has been serving a six-year term in Attica Correctional Facility for beating another inmate in the Erie County Holding Center.

Mahlmeister also had prosecuted him in that case, and court officials said that after the verdict was read, he had warned her to "be careful" because she would be seeing him again.

In the latest case, he was convicted of a felony burglary charge, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and a weapons count as well as misdemeanor harassment for trying to hit another man in Police Headquarters after his arrest.

The conviction will add seven to 15 years to his sentence.

Barker was not charged in Friday's threat against the prosecutor or for spitting at an Erie County sheriff's deputy a short time earlier.