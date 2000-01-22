NIAGARA REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

These real estate transactions are listed in the records of the Niagara County Clerk. In most cases, the address and the exact price of the property are not given. Amounts listed below are calculated by the amount of real estate transfer tax paid. The actual price of the property may be up to $500 less than the listed price given.

Transactions involving less than $10,000 are not published.

LOCKPORT

Property at Subdivision lot 15 on the east side of Erica Lane sold by NVR Inc., d/b/a Ryan Homes of New York of West Seneca, to Andrew J. and Patricia A. Behe of Niagara Falls, $124,000, Jan. 14.

Property on Rapids Road sold by Dennis M. and Mary Jo Pusateri of Lockport to Gayle A. Clausen of Snyder, $146,000, Jan. 14.

NORTH TONAWANDA

Property at 83 Wheatfield St. sold by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C., to Randy J. Mineo of Tonawanda, $18,500, Jan. 14.

PENDLETON

Property on the the east side and southeast side of Edgewater Circle sold by Johnson and Grimm Development Corp. of Grand Island to Ronald A. Grimm Jr. of Clarence, $164,000, Jan. 7.

TOWN OF PORTER

Property on the west side of Main Street sold by William Kirk Hastings of Youngstown to Shawn J. Weber, Glynis Mieth, Stephanie Cattarin and Stacie Ricioppo of Youngstown, $340,000, Jan 12.

WHEATFIELD

Property at Subdivision lot 59 on the west side of Winbert Drive sold by Crasandan Homes Inc. of North Tonawanda to Armand and Rose M. Valeri of Niagara Falls, $140,500, Jan. 7.

Two parcels of property on Lockport Road sold by Robert A. Cimini of Lewiston to Mamajic Inc. of Lockport, $102,500, Jan. 7.