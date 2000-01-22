LUCILLE AND UDELL HICKS

50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Udell Hicks of Buffalo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of their vows in Friendship Baptist Church, Buffalo, followed by a reception in Kensington Place Restaurant, Buffalo.

Hicks and Lucille Colston were married Oct. 17, 1949, in Birmingham, Ala.

He is retired from Bethlehem Steel Corp., Lackawanna; she is retired attendance teacher for the Buffalo Board of Education.

The couple has seven children and 11 grandchildren.