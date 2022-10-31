2 Bedroom Home in Niagara Falls - $70,000

Great opportunity to own this move in ready 2br, 2 car garage home with large lot! Newer tear off roof, updated electric service, updated vinyl windows, brick in great shape along with maintenance free aluminum siding, big eat in kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining room and generous sized living room, huge master bedroom as well as large second bedroom upstairs, super convenient location, dry, poured basement with plumbing for 1/2 bath and High 8 foot ceilings can easily be finished for additional living space, updated front porch to relax on along with large yard, must see! Make offer!