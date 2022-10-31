 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Niagara Falls - $70,000

2 Bedroom Home in Niagara Falls - $70,000
Support this work for $1 a month

Great opportunity to own this move in ready 2br, 2 car garage home with large lot! Newer tear off roof, updated electric service, updated vinyl windows, brick in great shape along with maintenance free aluminum siding, big eat in kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining room and generous sized living room, huge master bedroom as well as large second bedroom upstairs, super convenient location, dry, poured basement with plumbing for 1/2 bath and High 8 foot ceilings can easily be finished for additional living space, updated front porch to relax on along with large yard, must see! Make offer!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News