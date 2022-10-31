2 Bedroom Home in Lockport - $340,900

Clarkview Estates is a Sparks Custom Homes Condo Patio Home Community. 4 Ranch Style plans offered ranging from 1454-1756 square feet. Featuring open floor plan with custom finishes. Trayed ceiling master suite with en suite. Full basement with egress. 2 car attached garage, covered patio. Now accepting build orders for the 37 site development situated in the Town of Lockport. VISIT MODEL HOME at 7251 CLARK VIEW DR. to choose your floor plan and begin your build. Also see MLS# B1352631.