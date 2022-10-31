 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lancaster - $429,000

Maintenance free living at its finest in this beautiful 4 years young home with top of the line finishes throughout! Bright foyer welcomes you to this move-in ready ranch/patio home with an open floor plan. Kitchen features breakfast nook, high end cabinetry, quartz countertops , breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Spacious dining/living room with tray ceilings. Family room showcases gorgeous stacked-stone fireplace, custom mantle, vaulted ceilings and pocket doors for privacy. Master suite has private beautiful master bath with walk-in closet. Guest bedroom also has walk-in closet. Full basement with 8 foot ceilings and egress window is ready for your to customize. No detail overlooked with whole house generator, humidifier, rev. osmosis water system, security system, sprinkler system and much more. $429,000

