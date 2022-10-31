 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $0

Welcome to Hidden Meadow Trail, a brand new community comprised of 40 of WNY’s most luxurious Townhouse Apartments. Conveniently located on Grand Island, only 15 minutes from downtown Buffalo & Niagara Falls. Each apartment unit is equipped w/ the following features & amenities: Large Kitchen w/ Ample Cabinet Space, Granite Counters w/ Eat-at Island or Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances & Dishwasher, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, and a Den. Covered Private Entrance, Covered Private Patio, Private Driveway, Attached Two Car Garage, Laundry Room (Washer/Dryer included!) Large Closets, Air Conditioning, All Zero Step First Floor units, Pet Friendly Community. Come Take Advantage of Apartment Living!

