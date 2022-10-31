 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Colden - $450,000

Shop space galore!! Bring home the trucks, toys or animals. Upper shop has heated office with plenty of space. High garage door. Additional lean-to off of building. All concrete floors. The two car garage features automatic opening high doors with a car lift to store additional vehicles. Beautiful black top and concrete driveway. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your deck overlooking the valley. Five year old high efficiency furnace, a\c 1 yr old, Hot water tank 2 yrs old. Freshly painted with new carpet. Beautiful granite counter tops. Bathroom just completely remodeled with radiant in floor heat. Welcome home!

