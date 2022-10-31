Magnificent , Marrano Built 2 bedroom, 2bath patio home,with additional 15x10 heated sunroom, and covered porch. You will love living in the Windstone Community with condo status taxes and low maintenance. Custom features included are hardwood floors, white cabinetry, stainless appliances, 10ft granite overhang, central air, Marvin windows, outdoor sprinkler system, basement with egress window, and so much more.....See also B1376076
2 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $563,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At about 11:30 a.m., police said, the boy reportedly went into an M&T Bank branch office at 1300 Jefferson Ave. and passed a note to a teller, demanding cash.
Four teenagers were killed Monday when the stolen car they were riding in crashed at the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from the westbound Kensington Expressway, according to Buffalo police.
Here are 10 players Bills GM Brandon Beane may consider in the coming days.
The situation began at roughly 1:12 a.m., when police received several 911 calls about shots fired at 5925 Webster Road, police said in a news release.
Renderings of new Buffalo Bills stadium show nod to the past: 'It's a celebration of Western New York'
The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.
“NBC Sunday Night Football” reporter Melissa Stark will be here for this weekend's Bills game against the Packers. In an interview, she recounted her most amusing experiences as a sideline and game day reporter.
Liam Conrad, 10, received attention on social media when his father posted a photo of his costume as hurdling Josh Allen, complete with a Hurdle Ave. sign.
A day after a horrific crash Monday left four teens dead, another hospitalized and the driver facing criminal charges, Buffalo was learning about the young lives that were lost and the tragic consequences of a dangerous trend spread through TikTok.
The SUNY Erie Community College Board of Trustees voted to suspend the college's president, David Balkin, with pay while an investigation of allegations made against him is undertaken.
A viral challenge that exploded on TikTok over the summer may now be fueling illegal activity in Buffalo – and revealing a deadly side that has local law enforcement on high alert.