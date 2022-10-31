 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $563,900

2 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $563,900
Support this work for $1 a month

Magnificent , Marrano Built 2 bedroom, 2bath patio home,with additional 15x10 heated sunroom, and covered porch. You will love living in the Windstone Community with condo status taxes and low maintenance. Custom features included are hardwood floors, white cabinetry, stainless appliances, 10ft granite overhang, central air, Marvin windows, outdoor sprinkler system, basement with egress window, and so much more.....See also B1376076

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News