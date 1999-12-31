TWO MEN INJURED AS CAR HITS CULVERT, OVERTURNS IN ALCOHOL-RELATED CRASH

Two men were injured early Friday after their car crashed into a driveway culvert and overturned several times in an alcohol-related accident onWilson-Burt Road, police said.

The driver, Paul J. Woolson, 24, of Daniels Road, Ransomville, was listed in good condition in Inter-Community Memorial Hospital with leg injuries, a hospital official said.

Woolson was charged by sheriff's Deputy Brian J. Harrer with driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right.

His passenger, Thomas Womelsdorf, 23, no address available, was taken to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight and admitted with head injuries. He was listed in fair condition late Friday night, a hospital official said.

The crash occurred at 4:03 a.m. when Woolson's eastbound car failed to negotiate a curve, left the road, struck the culvert and overturned several times until it came to rest against a tree, Harrer said.