Florence D. Olienechak, an employee of the University of Buffalo when it was a private institution, died Sunday (Dec. 26, 1999) in Elyria (Ohio) Memorial Hospital Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 83.

Born Florence Nastaga in Buffalo, she worked in silk mills in Western New York before joining the cleaning department of the university. She moved to the Lorain, Ohio, area in 1959.

A resident of Elyria, she was a member of Nativity Catholic Church in Lorain.

She enjoyed cooking, family members said.

Her husband, Leo J., died in 1987. They were married for 51 years.

Survivors include a son, Donald of Lorain; a brother, Henry Nastaga; three grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

[Brady].