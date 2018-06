He may be too young to vote, but 17-year-old Derrick Seaver is the sole Democrat running for a vacant Ohio legislative seat, the Dayton Daily News reported Tuesday.

Three Republicans, all in their 30s, have announced plans to seek their party's nomination to represent the predominantly Republican west-central Ohio district.

Seaver, a senior at Minster High School, turns the requisite age of 18 Feb. 6.