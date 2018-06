A 14-year-old Niagara Falls boy was arrested Tuesday and accused of grabbing a female student inappropriately on two occasions during the past month in Niagara Academy on Saunders Settlement Road.

The boy was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, in connection with incidents Nov. 30 and Dec. 13, sheriff's Investigator Paul T. Perkins said. The case has been handed over to Niagara County Probation Services.