AROUND AND ABOUT

The United States, beat Slovakia on a goal by Adam Hall, 1-0, in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships near Stockholm, Sweden.

Francois Methot scored midway through the third period to give the Rochester Americans a 3-3 tie with the Syracuse Crunch. Chris Taylor and Randy Cunneyworth also scored for Rochester.

Sergei Fedorov selected and met with the first recipient of a full college scholarship and money for books and room and board from the Sergei Fedorov Foundation. Taron Turner, an 18-year-old from the Detroit area who was nominated by Orchards Children's Services, an agency that provides foster care services for abused and neglected children. Turner is studying engineering and wants to be an aeronautical engineer.

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Bobby Chouinard was formally charged with one felony count of aggravated assault stemming from a confrontation with his wife. Police arrested Chouinard on Christmas night at his home after his wife, Erica, said he put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. Conviction could result in a prison term of five to 15 years.

Little League Baseball received a $500,000 gift to help expand its World Series from eight to 16 teams in 2001, the first such expansion since the tournament began in 1947, and to add a 5,000 seat stadium to its Williamsport, Pa., complex.

FOOTBALL ON TV

Today

Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs. Syracuse at Nashville, Tenn., 4 p.m., ESPN; Holiday Bowl: Kansas State vs. Washington at San Diego, 8 p.m., ESPN.

Thursday

Humanitarian Bowl: Boise State vs. Louisville at Boise, Idaho, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Micronpc.com Bowl: Virginia vs. Illinois at Miami, 7 p.m., TBS; Peach Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

Friday

Insight.com Bowl: Boston College vs. Colorado at Tucson, Ariz., 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Sun Bowl: Oregon vs. Minnesota at El Paso, Texas, 2:15 p.m., Ch. 4; Liberty Bowl: Colorado State vs. Southern Mississippi at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN; Independence Bowl: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma at Shreveport, La., 8:30 p.m., ESPN.

Saturday

Outback Bowl: Georgia vs. Purdue at Tampa, 11 a.m., ESPN; Cotton Bowl: Texas vs. Arkansas at Dallas, 11 a.m., Ch. 29; Gator Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Miami at Jacksonville, 12:30 p.m., Ch. 2; Citrus Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan State at Orlando, 1 p.m., Ch. 7; Rose Bowl: Stanford vs. Wisconsin at Pasadena, Calif., 4:30 p.m., Ch. 7; Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama at Miami, 8:30 p.m., Ch. 7.

Sunday

Indianapolis at Bills, 1 p.m., Ch. 4 (if sold out); Giants at Dallas, 4 p.m., Ch. 29; Fiesta Bowl: Nebraska vs. Tennessee at Tempe, Ariz., 8 p.m., Ch. 7.

Monday

San Francisco at Atlanta, 9 p.m., Ch. 7

ON AIR

Television

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: American at Ohio State, 8 p.m., Empire; Northwestern at USC, 10:30 p.m., Empire.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Music City Bowl -- Syracuse vs. Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN; Holiday Bowl -- Washington vs. Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN.

NBA: Miami Heat at Orlando Magic, 8 p.m., WTBS.

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 9; New York Rangers at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2.

Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hartford at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., 1520.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lackawanna Tournament, Springville vs. Canisius, 6 p.m., 1330.

NPSL: Cleveland Crunch at Buffalo Blizzard, 7:05 p.m., 107.7.