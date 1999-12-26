BLAST AT TOKYO STATION INJURES MAN

A metal case found inside a locker at a train station exploded today, injuring one man, police said.

The blast occurred outside Urawa Station, just north of Tokyo, when the injured man, an employee of the company that manages the coin lockers, opened the case, local police spokesman Shinji Hirose said.

Hirose identified the injured man as Mitsuo Oshima, 53. Oshima was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a broken thumb and a lacerated index finger.

East Japan Railway Co., which operates Urawa Station, said it would temporarily suspend the use of coin lockers and trash cans in about 500 of its stations in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Police were investigating the cause of the explosion and checking to see if it was linked to fires that broke out Sunday on three trains that service Tokyo's main international airport or an explosion at a station in western Japan on Friday.