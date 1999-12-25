NIAGARA PET: SWEET

This friendly little calico cat, about 2 years old, is available for adoption at the Rainbow Animal Shelter of the Niagara County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at 2100 Lockport Road, Wheatfield.

She is very sweet-natured, staff members say. Her adoption fee of $50 includes inoculations, with rebates or vouchers available after the animal is spayed or neutered.

Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shelter can be reached at 731-4368. Save-a-Pet of Niagara County also has cats, dogs, kittens and puppies available for adoption. For a dog, call 433-5872. For a cat, call 434-1819.

Adoption fees are $85 for dogs, $50 for puppies, $60 for cats and $40 for kittens.

Last week's pet, a dog, has been adopted.