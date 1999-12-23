NOVEMBER WEATHER SUMMARY

Character Temperatures % of

Date of day High LowAvg. Lake Sun Prec. Snow

1 Indian Summer .... 66 40 53 54 100

2 Stormy .... 65 38 52 54 0 1.65

3 Windy .... 39 34 37 53 1 .06 .1

4 Sunny .... 48 35 42 51 86

5 Nice .... 63 41 52 52 56

6 Partly sunny .... 52 37 45 51 51

7 Crisp .... 42 32 37 51 44

8 Bright .... 52 33 43 51 85

9 Balmy .... 64 48 56 51 41

10 PM rain .... 60 38 49 51 0 .34

11 Mostly sunny .... 39 29 34 50 65

12 OK .... 47 29 38 50 29

13 Seasonable .... 54 43 49 50 23

14 Windy .... 58 39 49 50 21 T

15 Chilly .... 40 28 34 49 1 T

16 Sharp .... 34 26 30 48 20 T T

17 Snappy .... 36 24 30 48 57

18 Decent .... 49 32 41 48 57

19 Fantastic .... 64 45 55 48 59

20 Damp .... 59 44 52 47 0 .28

21 Mild .... 55 39 47 46 15

22 Warm .... 68 51 60 47 21

23 Spectacular .... 69 48 59 47 91

24 Gusty .... 63 42 53 48 4 .13

25 Pleasant .... 46 38 42 47 23 .01

26 Wet .... 49 39 44 47 0 .88

27 Typical .... 46 38 42 49 3

28 Not Bad .... 41 35 38 47 33

29 Chilly .... 38 28 33 47 25 .01 .1

30 Wintry .... 30 22 26 46 37 .02 .7

Totals .... 51.236.5 43.9 54-4634 3.33 .9

Normals.... 47.133.9 40.5 54-4429 3.83 10.4

Heating Degree Days: 628

Highest Pressure: 30.68

1999 Precipitation: 31.88; Norm 34.91

Average Windspeed: 11.8 mph; Peak gust: 43 mph from W (3)

*Record temperature

All Data Official -- Compiled from National Weather Service Records.

Overall, a balmy November

With the exception of a few days in the middle and a few days at the end, November was decidedly mild.

"Temperatures averaged well above normal, especially during Thanksgiving week," said meteorologist Steve McLaughlin at the National Weather Service office. "Reality set in on the final two days of the month with freezing temperatures and a touch of snow on the final day."

It was the eighth-warmest November this century, averaging 43.9 degrees. On only one day -- the 30th -- did the temperature stay below freezing.

For the second straight November, snowfall was sparse. Virtually no snow fell until the morning of the 30th, when 0.7 inches fell. Normally, about 10 inches of snow falls in November.