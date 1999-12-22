Mary Emma Payne, 73, a Buffalo resident since 1961, died Monday (Dec. 20, 1999) in Buffalo General Hospital after a long illness.

Born in Bessemer, Ala., she was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church for more than 30 years and had served as church secretary and church mother.

Mrs. Payne enjoyed crossword puzzles and writing poetry.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Price and Edwina Press-ley; two sons, Willie C. and Peter; a sister, Bernice Bridges; and 11 grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Jerusalem Baptist Church, 465 Glenwood Ave.

[HUDKINS]